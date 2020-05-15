News Marshall and Flanders discuss Viganò Appeal, worry that it might lead to recognition of Pope Benedict XVI May 15, 2020 From Rome Editor 3 Comments Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Marshall and Flanders discuss Viganò Appeal, worry that it might lead to recognition of Pope Benedict XVI”
How do we know for certain that Pope Benedict is still alive.
Certainly we should be concern for his safety.
Well, I do no think there is anyone in the Vatican who would conceal his death.
Only the real and the truth matter. Are they not interested in an honest inquiry? If it leads to the conclusion they now hold or to the opposite, as long it is real and true, of what can they fear?!!
