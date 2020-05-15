Dagmar Belakowitsch: You have ruined Austria and refused to listen to experts!

Dagmar Belakowitsch is a member of the Austrian Parliament. In this intervention, translated into Italian, she denounces the ideological mania of the government, which has “dragged this country into an abyss”, “we have 600 thousand unemployed” etc.. “The virus is already over”, “the only reason left for the mask is to provide scenery for your politics”, “stop spreading fables and misinformation”, “seeing that you have raised our nation down to the ground, it is time for you to help those harmed by your decisions . . .”.