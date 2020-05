The crowd yells repeated at the police: Clowns! Murderers! Shame on you! You let Africans and Drug dealers go unmolested! Delinquents! Shut up! What kind of delinquents are you! Shame on you! Dirty cops! Stop persecuting her! This is an injustice. You never treat Africans like this!

FromRome.Info cannot confirm where this took place, but it appears to be the public part at the port of Palermo, City.