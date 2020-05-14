Needless to say, the natural law gives every human being the right of self defense, and in particular to use lethal force to prevent himself from being injected with a dangerous material of any kind. It certainly looks like, that if Trump forces the vaccine, American Citizens will have to start a Second Revolution.
3 thoughts on “Spiro Skouras: Trump says will use Military to distribute 300 Million VACCINES to US residents”
I hate to say, most people are going to give into the pressure of getting a vaccine for the sake of being able to survive. I rather die than get a forced vaccine.
Those who intend to have children should not take it under any conditions.
I’ll die before I let them insert me with the Mark of the Beast microchip with this bogus “vaccine”. Bring on the matte-black Government guillotines. See all of you here on FromRome in heaven. Ave Maria.
