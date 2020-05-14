News

Spiro Skouras: Trump says will use Military to distribute 300 Million VACCINES to US residents

Needless to say, the natural law gives every human being the right of self defense, and in particular to use lethal force to prevent himself from being injected with a dangerous material of any kind. It certainly looks like, that if Trump forces the vaccine, American Citizens will have to start a Second Revolution.

  1. I hate to say, most people are going to give into the pressure of getting a vaccine for the sake of being able to survive. I rather die than get a forced vaccine.

  2. I’ll die before I let them insert me with the Mark of the Beast microchip with this bogus “vaccine”. Bring on the matte-black Government guillotines. See all of you here on FromRome in heaven. Ave Maria.

