News

Generale Pappalardo: Vergogna che Conte ha chiuso tutta l’Italia per un influenza!

Video Leave a comment

In this message, General Pappalardo announced the significant news that the Union for State Police Employees has decided to withdraw its support from the Government of Giuseppe Conte. The impact of this decision will have a significant effect on the future of Italian politics, because it means that the Government will not be able to rely upon the police of the nation to support them in their unconstitutional measures. If the Government is intimidated by this development, it should show in their next decree on the Corona Response, which is due to be published on May 25-26.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.