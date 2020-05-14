Generale Pappalardo: Vergogna che Conte ha chiuso tutta l’Italia per un influenza!

In this message, General Pappalardo announced the significant news that the Union for State Police Employees has decided to withdraw its support from the Government of Giuseppe Conte. The impact of this decision will have a significant effect on the future of Italian politics, because it means that the Government will not be able to rely upon the police of the nation to support them in their unconstitutional measures. If the Government is intimidated by this development, it should show in their next decree on the Corona Response, which is due to be published on May 25-26.