UN Secretary General: It’s the Virus not the response which is wrecking havoc on the world!

The remarks were made during the 3 hour conference entitled, The Role of Religious Leaders in addressing the multiple challenges of Covid-19.

Here are the exact words expressing the totally psychotic view point of the Secretary General, António Guterres:

As the virus wreaks havoc and disruption on a scale not seen in generations, we see a dawning awareness that the differences that so often divide us pale in significance.

After all, the pandemic has no regard for religious or spiritual distinctions.

It does not care about national borders.

We are all vulnerable — and that shared vulnerability reveals our common humanity.

You can read his full statement, here.

