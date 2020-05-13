News

Sgarbi: Chiedo il ripristino dei diritti costituzionali, la fine del fascismo!

Leave a comment

Comments made in the Italian Parliament tonight, May 13, 2020.

The famous Italian Member of Parliament denounces the efforts of the Government of Conte to put into law the decrees of the President of the Council of Ministers, when the medical facts show that the epidemic has ended!

He praises the intervention of Meloni, who demands that the lives of the citizens not be sacrificed for the political correctness of the government.

Giorgia Meloni is asked about the new decree by the Government, which has kept it secret from the Parliament:

In this interview, she also condemns the decision of the Government which has refused to help Italian farmers financially, but today has announced an effort to put 600 thousand foreigners to work in the Agricultural Sector, where Italians are forbidden to work there!

Meloni ends by saying that the Parliament as presently constituted has no hope of helping Italy. She says there must be new elections, and thus ends agreeing, in principle, with General Pappalardo.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.