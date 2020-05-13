Radio Tender: Gilet Arancioni, their Agenda for the Orange Revolution in Italy

Radio Tender è il canale ufficiale dei Gilet Arancioni

per gli eventi di 30 Maggio e del 2 Giugno.

Summary in English



by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The first to speak is Attorney Antonello Secchi, a Sardinian, Knight of Malta and devout Catholic, veteran and official legal counsel for the Gilet Arancioni (Orange Vests), who accompanied Generale Pappalardo during the citizen arrests of Matterrela, Lorenzin and Boldrini, as FromRome.info reported on this morning. Secchi says all the rights of the citizens have been annulled by the dictatorship of Conte. The objectives of the Gilet Arancioni are to remove from power the illegitimately elected politicians (those elected since 2007), by means of a public vote of impeachment against them. They want the ruling government to resign, including the President of the Republic, on the grounds of being elected unconstitutionally, as I explained regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court of 2014. The proposal is one which is completely peaceful and democratic, according to Attorney Secchi.

The next to speak is Amico Fabrizio, of Turin, who is the leader of Gilet Arancioni in the Piedmont. He gives contact information in the video. The manifestation will be concentrated on Turin, not in the other provinces of Piedmont.

Then, to speak is the leader of Gilet Arancioni in Lombardy, Paolo Maucheri, of Monte Brianza. He gives his contact information in the video. He says that a great number of citizens are joining the Gilet Arancioni in his region. He says that Italians are living in a fake democracy, wherein democracy is merely a mask for a dictatorship.

Then, he mentions the committee in Val d’Aosta is not functioning.

From the Veneto, speaks next, Iliana, who asks for more support from the region of Venice. She gives her contact in formation in the video. They will organize a protest at Venice on May 30.

For the region of Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, there speaks Alessandro Peppere, who says that the Gilet Arancioni works for a rebirth of their country. They will hold a protest at Udine and Trieste on May 30.

For the Trentino-Alto Adige, there speaks Renato, who gives his contact info in the Video. They will protest at Trento and Bolzano on May 30.

Next, for the region of Emilia-Romano, there speaks Stefano, who says that Italia must be liberated from this insupportable dictatorship of Giuseppe Conte. He invites all to come to Rome on June 2, and appeals to all so that the liberty of all not be robbed by this government. They will protest at Bologna on May 30. He gives his contact info in the video.

Then, for the region of Tuscany, there speaks Massimo, who gives his contact info in the video. They will hold a protest at Florence on May 30.

Here the host says that Facebook has erased his profile from their platform to silence him. And so I am in good company.

Then, for the region of Umbria, there speaks Francesco,