News Dr. Knut Wittkowski: The Lock-down is unnecessary, open the USA now! May 13, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Dr. Knut Wittkowski: The Lock-down is unnecessary, open the USA now!”
Both the lockdown and the masks are unnecessary. Big question: What happened our man in Washington, President Donald Trump. I’m disappointed. Covid-19 was his opportunity to go down in history as the one who stood up to the New World Order. To get re-elected he will need a miracle. Let us pray that St. Michael gives him courage.
LikeLike