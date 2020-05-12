The Prophetic Vision of Bl. Emmerich of May 13, 1820

By Alexis Bugnolo

Tomorrow is the 200th anniversary of one of the most historically and mystically significant prophetic visions any Saint has had in the history of the Church. Not only on account of its accuracy but on account of the fact that it speaks of our own time of chaos in Church and State. A time in which there are 2 popes at the same time, a thing unheard of in the Catholic Church in the last 570 years, when Felix V (Duke Amadeus VIII of Savory) falsely the papacy, from Nov. 5, 1439 to April 7, 1449 A. D..

In particular, the fact that Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich had this vision, which regards a wicked leader at Rome establishing worship for all gods in the Church, 200 years to the day that Bergoglio has called upon all religions to pray together, on May 14, 2020 is not coincidental, unless of course it was willed by Bergoglio precisely to indicate that he recogizes himself as the Anti-Christ in this vision.

For this reason, I will republish it here, from the English translation taken from The Life and Writings of Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich. And lest anyone doubt the transcription, I will instead include here the images from the pages of the book at Google Books. I shall intersperse the pages with comments of my own.

May 13, 1820 would not be a day which anyone in 1820 could consider significant. But the meaning of this day was made important because 97 years later Our Lady appeared on this same day at Fatima, Portugal, to ask the consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart and portend dire and disastrous events in the world and in the Church if the Holy Father did not hearken to Her request, a request God Almighty would confirm with the greatest public miracle since the parting of the Red Sea by Moses.

So the very date of the vision beckons us to pay attention. Our Lady appearing at Fatima on that same day is a sign that She is telling us that this vision is not about the past, but above the future, and that to interpret as regarding ancient times is simply wrongheaded.

Second, the mention that she had a vision of two popes verifies this interpretation. Because, as I said, there has not be the conflict of a Pope and Antipope since 1445. But, it must be noted, this expression, “two popes” is even more noteworthy, because no Catholic would ever speak of 2 popes. They would say, I see a vision of a pope and of an antipope. To say 2 popes is to signify a situation which is entirely unique in the Church and regards a crisis of discernment which will shake all Christendom.

Third, to mention 2 popes in regard to 2 churches is also something which is highly remarkable. Because, to those who would want to simply interpret the vision of Bl. Anne as regarding the conflict of pope and antipope, the mention of 2 churches makes that impossible, since every antipope claimed to be the pope of the same church as his rival. This is further confirmed by her mention of the city of Rome, to exclude any possible idea that she was speaking of the Coptic Pope of Alexandria or of any other see in conflict with Rome.

From these first observations, we can exclude that this mystical vision has anything whatsoever to do with the past, and is truly prophetic of the future.

But Bl. Emmerich’s vision of a vehicle which is flat and has wheels but is pulled by no horses confirms that she is speaking of our own days, and in vision has seen a technology of our own days, which only recently has become popular.

Thus, as those who insist Bergoglio is the pope have attempted, at sites such as One Peter Five, any interpretation which insists that Bl. Emmerich’s mystical vision refers to ancient times, when such technology was never even imagined to be able to exist, is simply willful blindness grasping for straw.

That this vision refers to a time future to that of 1820 and to our own time is further clarified because the Blessed openly distinguishes the time of the two popes to the wonderful vision, “Rome suddenly appeared as in the early ages ….”.

The fact that within her first vision, she is given another, is significant. For just as in any literary work references are made to the past to draw comparisons to present situations, it is clear that the Holy Spirit, Who is the author of all true mystical communications, through angelic ministrations, is calling us all to read carefully what the Blessed is about to say and compare it to the past. Her is what she says:

And she continues:

As we can see from the above, this reading is also confirmed by the fact that though Pope Boniface IV and the Greek usurper Emperor Phocas did live contemporaneously, Phocas was a Catholic and had nothing to do with the idolatry which was practiced at the Pantheon, a Roman Temple dedicated to all the pagan gods, which was converted to the Christian Church of Santa Maria Rotonda in 609 A.D., at the request of the former and with the permission of the later. To insist that Phocas wanted the Cross set up in a temple of demons is not only anachronistic but an absurdity of the highest order.

I hold rather, that this insertion of the historical account was willed by the Holy Spirit, because He knew well, that if He openly revealed to the Blessed Emmerich the things of the future, she would never have been beatified and her writings would have been destroyed or condemned by false shepherds. Seeing their wickedness from eternity, He spoke to her in a way the faithful who still had eyes to see, could see, and so that the blind, refusing to see, would not see it.

That this vignette regarding Pope Boniface IV and the Emperor Phocas is not about the vision of the two popes, Bl. Emmerich also makes clear when above, she says, “When I had witnessed this vision even in the smallest details, I saw again the present Pope.” This put out of any question that the vignette continues in what follows.

She then speaks of the Dark Church or Church of Darkness, as the German original has — I am told. This is significant, because since she has just spoke of the Church of Santa Maria Rotonda, which is very luminous, having a round opening in the ceiling which lets in the light of heaven day and night. This Church of Darkness then has a roof which blocks out the light of heaven, and that is a sign that it is illuminated from below and is not the Church of Christ but that of the Anti-Christ and Satan.

Bl. Emmerich describes this church of darkness, above, as one without the Sacraments, without an altar, and not even a proper pulpit. She is obviously describing then a place of worship which is not Catholic.

And with her mention of idols, drawn from the breast of each, it becomes clear why she first had the vision of Pope Boniface IV, namely, that the true Catholic Faith removes idols, and the false Church of Darkness restores them. References to Bergoglio’s introduction of Pachamama idolatry in the Church, which came to the fore in October, 2019, but which has been practiced by the St. Gallen Mafia and its allies for some time, could not be more obvious. She descries the Indian demon Kiva (many arms), Pachamama (miserable shrunken limbs).

The whole church was drapped in black. You cannot describe more prophetically the Good Friday service of Bergoglio at the Vatican.

The Blessed also now describes the nature of the crisis: The Church of Darkness has few worshippers but great zeal to promote idolatry. The Church of Christ has many worshippers but no zeal to defend the Faith. This is exactly what we see today.

She then accurately declares that while idolatry of ignorant pagans was common, many did not do it out of a malign will, but those who abandon the True God for idols are very wicked and have bad will. This rebukes so many who are silent about the idolatry of Bergoglio and his coterie.

The Blessed then describes exactly what has happened in the last 7 years, the growing tepidity of the clergy who, because they are deceived into thinking Bergoglio is the pope, lose the grace of God day by day for their sins of doing nothing and going along.

Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich then speaks of the COVID-19 lock-downs, which have closes the Churches all over the world: “I saw in all places Catholics oppressed, annoyed, restricted, and deprived of liberty, churches were closed, and great misery prevailed everywhere …”. And since mystical visions speak of things spiritual, it is not contradictory that she adds “with war and bloodshed”, because the closing of the Churches is killing souls and destroying their spiritual life.

Finally, she mentions the common laypeople of simple faith who resist the lockdowns, speaking of them in the terms which describe such people in their own day.

Finally, Bl. Emmerich clarifies for us the cause of the crisis: the Masonic Sect, speaking of it in terms which every Catholic in 1820 would recognize. She foretells Our Lady’s intervention and the return of a strong Pope, to succeed the weak pope. Her other visions explain that this intervention will be obtained by Our Lady when She sees enough of the faithful asking for it, at Santa Maria Maggiore, at Midnight. Prayers, that are presently being offered every night.

Thus ends the vision of May 13, 1820.

+ + +