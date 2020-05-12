News

The Hymn of Victory written by a Catholic priest

Iuditha Triumphans, which is a Hymn written by Vivaldi (a catholic priest from Venice) with a libretto in Latin based on the story of Judith who cut off the head of Holofernes, the enemy of God’s people, was written by Vivaldi in his last years at Venice, to celebrate the triumph of the Catholic Republic over the forces of the Islamic Turks in the campaign of Corfu, a Greek Island in the Southern Adriatic. The hymn which is RV 644 in the opus of Antonio Vivaldi, is one of the greatest oratorios in the history of music, but which is mostly unknown because of the anti-Catholic bigotry of most modern music faculties and critics.

Theologically, the oratorio represents the triumph of Holy Mother Church over all Her enemies, even in the darkest hours of Her existence on earth. And for this reason, it is an excellent choice in the musical repertoire of any Catholic home.

To follow along,you can find the libretto in Latin and English, here.

