It is a grave duty of Christian Faith to contradict the CORONA Psychosis

Br. Alexis Bugnolo

All the medical and scientific evidence collected so far agrees 100% with the conclusion that COVID-19 is a highly contagious but totally inept virus not capable of killing anyone who is in good health, and much less lethal that the common winter flu.

This conclusion reveals that the response to the COVID-19 virus was totally overblown.

But, moreso, it shows us that the dogmatization of the Corona response is a mental disease which is highly prevalent among those who are already ideologically susceptible to marxism and socialism. For them COVID-19 is the harbinger of their new World Order and the perfect excuse for terrorizing the masses with an Orwellian police state.

This dictatorship is killing the elderly and those who have medical needs but cannot get them in hospitals which have been shut down.

This dictatorship is destroying national economies and pushing some to suicide. It will also kill millions by starvation and poverty.

This dictatorship has totally violated the liberty of the Church.

In a word, this dictatorship is completely diabolic and insane. It is crucifying human liberty and Christ’s Mystical Body.

It remains, therefore, for all Christians a grave duty of faith to contradict the Dictatorship of Lies and to refuse in every way to accommodate to the “new normal”. We must practice civil disobedience. We must disobey the controls.

We must absolute refuse the Virus Mass and publicly and vociferously condemn the clergy and laity who participate in it.

We must seek the removal from power of all leaders in the Church and State who are participating in this dictatorship of fraud.

We can do no less, for our God is Truth and He calls us to follow in His footsteps to witness to truth, no matter what the sacrifice.

