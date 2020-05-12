Br. Alexis Bugnolo
All the medical and scientific evidence collected so far agrees 100% with the conclusion that COVID-19 is a highly contagious but totally inept virus not capable of killing anyone who is in good health, and much less lethal that the common winter flu.
This conclusion reveals that the response to the COVID-19 virus was totally overblown.
But, moreso, it shows us that the dogmatization of the Corona response is a mental disease which is highly prevalent among those who are already ideologically susceptible to marxism and socialism. For them COVID-19 is the harbinger of their new World Order and the perfect excuse for terrorizing the masses with an Orwellian police state.
This dictatorship is killing the elderly and those who have medical needs but cannot get them in hospitals which have been shut down.
This dictatorship is destroying national economies and pushing some to suicide. It will also kill millions by starvation and poverty.
This dictatorship has totally violated the liberty of the Church.
In a word, this dictatorship is completely diabolic and insane. It is crucifying human liberty and Christ’s Mystical Body.
It remains, therefore, for all Christians a grave duty of faith to contradict the Dictatorship of Lies and to refuse in every way to accommodate to the “new normal”. We must practice civil disobedience. We must disobey the controls.
We must absolute refuse the Virus Mass and publicly and vociferously condemn the clergy and laity who participate in it.
We must seek the removal from power of all leaders in the Church and State who are participating in this dictatorship of fraud.
We can do no less, for our God is Truth and He calls us to follow in His footsteps to witness to truth, no matter what the sacrifice.
3 thoughts on “It is a grave duty of Christian Faith to contradict the CORONA Psychosis”
AMEN!! We must do as Bishop Gracida said in his interview with Michael Voris: stand up and shout to the priest from our pews, to remove the blasphemous corona-customs from the liturgy.
Remove the blasphemous corona-customs from the liturgy. YES! Corona customs–ha! Funny term, but exceedingly sad what has happened. And as stated, blasphemous. Indeed, the Masquerade Mass I will not attend.
AMEN! AMEN! AMEN! BUT DO ENOUGH CHRISTIANS YET UNDERSTAND WHO IS REALLY AT FAULT FOR THIS CRISIS??? HERE’S THREE CRITERIA THAT CLINCHES THE MATTER:
Jesus said, “You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt has lost its savor, it is good for nothing but to be cast out and trodden under the foot of men.” (THAT’S BEEN HAPPENING FOR DECADES BUT IS NOW ACCELERATING)
“If My people who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” The Lord God of Heaven (IT’S “MY PEOPLE!”)
OUR fear of Covid 19, that shut down our Churches, prayer services and apparition sites, means Covid19, the creation of Anti-Christ forces, has become the new supreme God and Ruler OF MOST CHRISTIANS WITHOUT THEM EVEN REALIZING IT! So these Anti-Christ forces were able to shut down our Churches either because our Churches weren’t any longer worth saving in God’s eyes or perhaps because we longer deserved them. (HAVE MOST CHRISTIANS RECOGNIZED AND REPENTED OF THIS IDOLATRY YET?)
“Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.” Ecclesiastes 8:11 (Is this not precisely our situation after nearly four years IN THE US under President Trump?
Under Trump God gave the US 4 years to repent. CATHOLICS HAVE BEEN GIVEN 8 YEARS TO REPENT FOLLOWING THE FORCED OUSTING OF POPE BENEDICT AND THE ILLEGAL ELECTION OF THE APOSTATE FAITH DESTROYER FRANCIS IN 2013. In both cases that repentance obviously has not happened as both Catholic and non-catholic churches have REMAINED CLOSED continuing to bow to illegitimate anti-Christ government.authority.
