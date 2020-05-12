by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In a Vaccine Lab, first you cage the rats and then you inject them with untested Vaccines.

If you think about that, then you might recognize something.

First, the lockdown which insists we all stay in our homes.

Second, the laws moving forward for obligatory untested vaccines for all of us.

Is this just an imaginary comparison, or is it real. I leave it to you decide.

