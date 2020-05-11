Powerful Earthquake Felt at Rome

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

May 11, 2020. — At about 5 A. M., local time (UTC) a powerful Earthquake was felt at Rome Italy.

The Earthquake began with a violent lateral rumbling and ended with a snap, so so it felt. It lasted some 2 to 3 seconds. It could be compared to the tremors which occur as a fast passenger train passes by, to one standing within 10 feet of the track.

FromRome.Info will attempt to confirm this report, which was felt personally by the author, with seismological information as soon as possible.

UPDATE at 5:18 AM. — The Earthquake has been reported by the National Seismological Institute of Italy (Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia), as a 3.3 Magnitude quake, 5 KM southwest of Fonte Nuova, at at a depth in the Earth’s crust of 11 km. The location of the epicenter in reference to Rome, Italy is shown in this map: