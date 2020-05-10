Debates

Sound Off: Do you think the Clergy have the Faith?

2 Comments

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The last 60 years, and especially the last 2 months are making one question more relevant every day: Is the fact that the Catholic Clergy have the Catholic Faith become an article of faith?

I mean to say, since there is less and less evidence daily that the clergy believe the Catholic Faith, because they do not show it by their actions, has confidence that they are Catholic become an article of belief, something we must trust is true even without visible evidence?

This is the Question.

Share your own opinions in the comments here below.

2 thoughts on “Sound Off: Do you think the Clergy have the Faith?”

  1. Most do not because the faith has been stripped almost bare in the seminaries, beginning with the cessation of teaching the dogma, no salvation outside the Church. Moreover the Masonic NO mass has de-Catholized the people, most especially and cruelly the priest.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. In my days as a fundamentalist Baptist pastor it was nearly universal that prospective candidates for the pastorate were required to agree to the doctrinal statement prepared by the local church and affirm it publicly usually by his signature. Nothing has been so distressing to me having joined what I thought was the Catholic Church to find so many bishops and particularly priests who absolutely were not Catholic. Equally distressing to me was seeing so many faithful Catholics accepting the communion from heretical priests when the Catholic Church historically honored with sainthood those who died for refusing to accept communion from heretics! Equally distressing and perhaps an even more unforgivable crime is the silence of “conservative” and “traditionalist” Catholic voices in leadership on this incredible scandal which to me is the primary reason God has taken the Church Sacraments from us — we simply no longer deserved them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.