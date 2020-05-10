Sound Off: Do you think the Clergy have the Faith?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
The last 60 years, and especially the last 2 months are making one question more relevant every day: Is the fact that the Catholic Clergy have the Catholic Faith become an article of faith?
I mean to say, since there is less and less evidence daily that the clergy believe the Catholic Faith, because they do not show it by their actions, has confidence that they are Catholic become an article of belief, something we must trust is true even without visible evidence?
This is the Question.
Most do not because the faith has been stripped almost bare in the seminaries, beginning with the cessation of teaching the dogma, no salvation outside the Church. Moreover the Masonic NO mass has de-Catholized the people, most especially and cruelly the priest.
In my days as a fundamentalist Baptist pastor it was nearly universal that prospective candidates for the pastorate were required to agree to the doctrinal statement prepared by the local church and affirm it publicly usually by his signature. Nothing has been so distressing to me having joined what I thought was the Catholic Church to find so many bishops and particularly priests who absolutely were not Catholic. Equally distressing to me was seeing so many faithful Catholics accepting the communion from heretical priests when the Catholic Church historically honored with sainthood those who died for refusing to accept communion from heretics! Equally distressing and perhaps an even more unforgivable crime is the silence of “conservative” and “traditionalist” Catholic voices in leadership on this incredible scandal which to me is the primary reason God has taken the Church Sacraments from us — we simply no longer deserved them.
