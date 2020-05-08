Cardinals Declare: The COVID-19 Pandemic is a tool for a World Government

The statement is very good, but it omits identifying Bergoglio as one of the principal actors with the WHO and Bill Gates in the Corona Stunt.

But it fails gravely in accepting the concept of a vaccine for a risk which is non-existent for 99.9% of the population.

However, who actually signed this statement is now in doubt, because Cardinal Sarah, whose name was put on it, has now said on Twitter that he never signed the document. Why Sarah would not sign this and publicly disavow his signature, seems to indicate that he knows that the Statement will rile Bergoglio and that Bergoglio is in fact part of the Covid Stunt.

In the text displayed in this video, there is a grave error of writing “he” instead of “He” when referring to God as the author of the Church’s Mission. Only Freemasons hold that it was not God but a man who founded the Catholic Church.