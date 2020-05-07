News

Milan: Workers who only got 500 euros in aid, now sanctioned 400 euros each

Events like this will convince Italians to stop carrying their identification papers, because undercover agents of the state police (DIGOS) lied to them, asking them for their documents, holding them for an hour, and then fining them 400 euros each for holding an unauthorized grouping — which the government only allows for Marxist political events and crowds who adulate the Prime Minister.

One thought on “Milan: Workers who only got 500 euros in aid, now sanctioned 400 euros each”

  1. Italy is really suffering. Not only do they have a Civil Dictator but they (& we) have an Ecclesiastical Dictator. Let’s hope & pray General Pappalardo will cut the rug from under them very soon. There is no other option but for everyone to stand together to bring this pair down.

