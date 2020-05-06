Lawyer-Brother of Man sedated for speaking against the Plandemic at Ravenusa, Sicily, speaks

A summary of the discourse of Attorney Bussola, brother of Dario Bussola, the man arrested:
- My brothers is sane but determined in the things he decides to do.
- He was not delirious, but those who arrested him were.
- This event is not something to joke about.
- I have always been a devoted public defender.
- The actions of the police seem to have been violent, but they say they were proportionate.
- We live in a dictatorship. We live in a police state.
- We are in the hands of a government which violates the Constitutional Order, as 2 judges of the Constitutional court have declared.
- Dario, my brother, erred by using a megaphone to announce his opinions throughout the entire city.
- The principles of liberty are greater, however, than any infraction committed by my brother.
- There are many nations where there are protections of civil rights.
- But the right to good health cannot be the cause of a violation of the constitutional order.
- There is no explanation why police are arresting people for things which have nothing to do with medical danger to others.
- The State has shown force which it has never used against the Mafia, drug dealers or smugglers.
- My brother did what many want to do, but do not have the courage to do.
- He may have erred, but he gave testimony to the truth.
- While we should not insult the police for doing their duty, but when they exceed that to violate our rights we can speak.
- Trump has called for the firing of Dr. Fauci, as my brother had predicted.
- If there is a true Pandemic, but if we call minor things Pandemics, as the WHO has done, then
- The WHO is an international crime syndicate in league with Big Pharma
- This fake pandemic is to make them lots of money, which they already made through inflating their stocks with the fake news.
- There is a lot of money in vaccines. Like the ones for Swine Flue and Bird Flu which were never used but which were sold.
- 23 Million vaccines were purchased by the Italian Government in 2009, but only 1 million were used, the rest thrown away.
- The vaccine costs 6,5 euros each, so imagine how much money they want to make by requiring them for the whole human race.
- The proposals for an obligatory vaccine — already legislated at Rome for those over 65 years — are signs of a true conspiracy against the people.
- The Elites are planning to reduce the human population.
- I am concerned that the State Institutions are ignoring this threat and other parts which are participating in this plan.
- Bill Gates is speaking with Giuseppe Conte, though he has no expertise whatsoever to qualify him to speak with the Italian Prime Minister.
- Does money give you the right to speak to the PM? If so, why not let the Mafia do the same thing?
- I believe that a revolution in the streets is coming, in the great cities.
- Italy has been the experiment grounds of 10 obligatory vaccines for all our children by internationalists by the WHO, thanks to the left wing governments, which has destroyed the health of Italians.
- We need to open our eyes and see what is happening. We are being treated with a massive psyop by deep state actors. In the USA they are associated with a pedophile and satanic network.
- The MSM has proven that they are liars on numerous issues, and thus we must ask questions and seek the truth.
- Why does the government want to put an app our our cellphones to know where we go?
- Why has the government put 60 thousand in house arrest for a condition which we know now is curable?
- Why are billions of tax payer monies being spent without reason?
- Why is the government ignoring the cure developed at Mantua?
- Why did the government count as dead those who did not die of COVID-19?
- The death rate this year is similar to last year.
- Why have scientists been prohibited to study the other possible causes of these deaths?
- Why did they burn the dead in their coffins at Bergamo? Why, because autopsies were showing that the persons who died died by being put on ventilators, and they had to destroy the evidence.
- The true folly is not what my brother did with a megaphone, yelling at everyone the truth of what is going on, to wake them up to the fraud.
- The really folly is announcing to the nation things which they knew were lies to terrorize the people.
- We need to pay attention not to single cases, but to the facts and realities of what is going on in our country.
- Citizens who do not want to think about these things are Zombies who are dangerous to the rest of the population, for not wanting to do anything to resist the lies.
- Is it not true that Italy has been the experiment ground for unproven vaccines?
- Is it not true that the WHO has previously announced 4 fake pandemics?
- Is is not true that Big Pharma now wants to make their vaccine for Covid-19 obligatory because their previous vaccines for fake pandemics were not bought?
- It is true that there are some who think that 7 Billion human beings are too much, and need to be reduced, because they cannot consume like the West consumes.
- Among those who believe this are those in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
- Do you think they intend to eliminate themselves and their children, or someone else’s?
- This was the message of my brother, Dario.
- What happened to my brother was like what happened when the Nazi’s did to Jews and Gays. It is happening little by little here in Italy.
- The first step is house arrest for being sick.
- When these globalists confess their evil intentions in conferences, what more do we need as proof?
- My brother is the kind of man who prefers to be arrested and executed than live as a headless chicken who does what he is told.
- We cannot abandon the idea of a state based on rights, because this is what they want to do, provoke us as an excuse to take away all our rights forever.
- I want to see all the guilty in this Plandemic to get justice, from the top to the very lowest accomplice.
- Giuseppe Conte is the first one who deserves to be arrested. I announced this on March 9 that we had entered into a police state.
- My brother was doing with a megaphone what others have done throughout their life. Without such a punishment, since it is only a misdemeanor.
- I counsel all to remain calm, but act with justice.
- As my Judo instructor taught me: do not have fear, because it paralyses the mind from reacting in a way to defend yourself.
- They want to put microchips into us and we must reject this and the obligatory vaccines and apps on our cellphones.
- If part of the population accepts these 3 measures the government will make it obligatory for all.
- They want to make a new elite class of those who willing subject themselves to dictatorship.
- This is why my brother Dario was so violently treated. This was his crusade. He wanted to wake up everyone to this threat.
- The App has already been paid for by the Government.
- The vaccine was discussed by Gates and Conte by phone. It is already obligatory in Lazio.
- The foreign minister, De Maio, has affirmed that the Corona Controls will remain until the vaccine is available.
- I say to my brother: I am proud for what you have done and why you have done it.
