Generale Pappalardo: Don’t pay any Corona Control Fines!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
Here is a summary in English of General Pappalardo’s discourse:
- Gilet Arancioni is the first and only political movement which wants to wipe the slate clean. No compromises. No dialogue. Conte and his government needs to go.
- In the Italian Republic every individual citizen, including the police and military, are personally responsible for observing the Constitution of the Republic.
- Hence, every policeman who signs a citation against a citizen for violating the unconstitutional decrees of Conte has committed a criminal violation of the constitutional rights of the citizen so penalized.
- President Materella did nothing against Conte for more than 2 weeks. What was he doing? Sleeping in Bed?
- Three judges of the Constitutional Court said what Conte was doing was criminal, in arrogating to himself the right to pass laws.
- Do not pay the fines!