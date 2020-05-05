News

Dr. Rainò: The Pandemic was Fake!

The comments of Dr. Salvatore Rainò begins with a citation of this article from the Washington Times:

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/28/covid-19-turning-out-to-be-huge-hoax-perpetrated-b/

He then begins a long denunciation of the frauds and lies committed by the Italian government, the press and so-called experts who were willing to lie for political reasons.

He condemns the policitians, heads of state, police, governors of the regions and clergy for not having the intellectual and moral integrity to question the claims made by the World Health Organization.

He calls for the withdraw of all salary from these individuals, whom he claims are not only idiots but dangerous to the public order. He believes that working with sweat for their own salary will give them the cure for their incompetence and cruelty to oppress the people.

 

 

 

