Carabinieri interrupt Catholic Mass

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

A Sunday Mass of 14 persons stopped by the police (Carabinieri). The first scene shows the priest, Don Lino Viola, denouncing the unconstitutionality of the restrictions. Then a police man says the Mayor has not approved the mass. The final intervention, the police man brings a cellphone to the Altar and demands that the Priest while celebrating speak to the Mayor!

After the first segment, the Italian MP Sgarbi explains the grave violation to Article 19 of the Italian Constitution. He then cites several cases which occurred in Italy. Then, he explains what happened in this video.

This video is from April, 21, 2020.

Since 2017, I have been advocating that each Parish should have men trained to defend the Church and the faithful. Here is a clear case, where such a corps of men could have prevented the sacrileges committed by the Carabinieri, by preventing them entrance to the Church, and using force if necessary to prevent the transgression of Article 19 of the Italian Constitution, which grants the Church sovereignty in Her own buildings.