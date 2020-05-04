All Hell is breaking loose among those who reject Pope Benedict XVI

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If you have not yet noticed, among Catholics, on social media in the English speaking world, at least, all hell has broken loose over the Church Militant exposé of sexual abuse by clergy and laymen associated with the Society of Saint Pius X.

As a Franciscan, I am particularly grieved at the loss of charity over the mere publication of facts and testimonies. Our love and respect for mere mortals should never lead us to defame, calumniate or attack persons who are victims and those who want them to get justice.

What seems to be the only commonality among the internecine warfare of character destruction and assassination, is that they all reject Pope Benedict XVI as the true pope.

I, least and latest of all, along with many others, who were way before me and leading on this issue long before me, have been pleading with them to return to Pope Benedict XVI. We did and do this out of love for truth and love for souls.

So I cannot rejoice at the vicious behavior of infighting which has followed the Church Militant report. I think the victims are being forgotten in all of this.

The error of Russia, in making every question of truth a political one — because, for Marxists, there is no objective truth, only the struggle to establish the classless society, where there are no classes except the Marxists who rule as tyrants and untouchables — seems to have been widely accepted by conservatives even in the Catholic Church.

This principle is an occasion of the sins of calumny, detraction and defamation, in the form of ad hominem attacks on persons who simply lay out the facts to the best of their ability, or lack their of, as only history and God will judge some day — unless courts intervene in the meantime.

But it is undeniable that if you cannot see that MINISTERIUM is not the same word as MUNUS, and thereby you insist that Bergoglio is just as much a valid pope as all the popes from Saint Peter to Pope Benedict XVI, then you are clearly not making your judgements on the basis of objective truth, but on the basis of human opinion polls. And that is politics, not religion.

Dissention among those with this world view, then, is inevitably political in nature, not religious. Good Catholics should imitate Saint Thomas Aquinas who replied to the arguments, not to the character of those who moved them.

And if those we admire greatly have personal histories with blotches on them, this should not lead us to attack those who simply point that out, even though this out not be done to respond to sound arguments or evident facts or testimonies.

Let there be peace! The kind of peace that this world does not give!

And that is only found in accepting the whole Truth, Jesus Christ. Including, His word to Saint Peter, on Canon Law: Whatsoever you bind on earth, shall be bound in Heaven.

And if there is anyone, who has joined this ungodly fray, who is in communion with Pope Benedict, I exhort you in the Lord to stop it, immediately. You are risking eternal damnation.

+ + +