General Pappalardo returns to Italian soil

The General says that he has returned because his nation has need of him. His peaceful return disproves the claims that he would be arrested. He demands that the Carabinieri and police not be cruel, not to punish citizens with illegitimate penalties, judged such by 3 judges of the Italian Supreme Court. He reminds the police that the one who signs the charge against a citizen becomes guilty of a constitutional crime against the citizen who is cited. Asserts that the government is terrorizing the people with unproven medical claims, just as was done with the Avian flu and Swine flu.

