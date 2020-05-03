2 thoughts on “GAIA 2054: the New World Order’s Satanic vision for your future”

  2. “Connected knowledge is the new politics.” Surely much of this is dream of many of our elites. And they are working diligently to make it happen. But their grand plan doesn’t have a chance in my opinion unless they can figure out a way to abrogate original sin or Christianize the world and hope that everyone becomes a Catholic and is hooked up to God’s internet of grace.

    What we really should expect to happen in the near term future is the Great Chastisement. Survival will be on everyone’s mind, not utopian dreams.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.