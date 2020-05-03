This video predicted the destruction of Notre Dame. It says World War III will be started in 2020. It predicts that by 2047, you will have to join Google.com’s EarthLink to be a citizen of earth.
2 thoughts on “GAIA 2054: the New World Order’s Satanic vision for your future”
Interesting what humans and/or Satan have planned for us. Gaia is the goal? Looking forward to reading more comments about this video.
“Connected knowledge is the new politics.” Surely much of this is dream of many of our elites. And they are working diligently to make it happen. But their grand plan doesn’t have a chance in my opinion unless they can figure out a way to abrogate original sin or Christianize the world and hope that everyone becomes a Catholic and is hooked up to God’s internet of grace.
What we really should expect to happen in the near term future is the Great Chastisement. Survival will be on everyone’s mind, not utopian dreams.
