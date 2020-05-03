Don Minutella: On the timely Comments of Pope Benedict XVI in Seewald’s Book

Here is a summary of the principal points, in English:
- Trad Inc., Burke, Schneider, De Mattei etc. are the Prussians of the Bergoglian army.
- The comments of Pope Benedict XVI upset them more than Bergoglians, because they prove that Benedict XVI is still pope and still has the charism of truth.
- Only those who remain with Pope Benedict XVI are the true conservatives of the Catholic Church.
- Bergoglio is clearly an anti-Evangelical figure, this is undeniable.
- Pope Benedict XVI’s comments regarding the Antichrist is a clear reference to the agenda of Bergoglio.
- Those who are excluded, excommunicated, by globalist society for speaking the Catholic truth, are in Pope Benedict’s mind the true Church.
- In the Question & Answer period,
- he reminds everyone that an authentic Miraculous Medal has 6 pointed stars
- he affirms that the Pope, before the institution of the Conclave and Cardinal electors, was elected by the Catholics of the Church of Rome.