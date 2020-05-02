By Alexis Bugnolo
Pope Benedict XVI has indicated that he was forced from power. His remarks are contained in a new biography by Seewald, which will be published on May, 4, 2020.
He makes his remarks in regard to the controversies and difficulties posed by opposition to his pontificate. I quote from the LifeSite News article, of May, 1, 2020, by Maike Hickson, entitled, Pope Benedict links dominance of ‘homosexual marriage…abortion’ to spiritual power of ‘Anti-Christ’.
When further asked by Seewald as to whether Benedict had foreseen all that would come down upon him — the Pope, at the beginning of his pontificate, had asked Catholics to pray for him that he may not “flee from the wolves” — Benedict stated that the generally perceived scale of problems that a pope can be “afraid of” is much too “small.”
“Of course,” he went on to say, “events such as ‘VatiLeaks’ are a nuisance and not understandable for the people in the world at large and deeply disturbing. But the real threat to the Church and with it to the Petrine Office does not come from such things, but from the world-wide dictatorship of seemingly humanistic ideologies.” To contradict this dictatorship, Benedict explained, “means the exclusion from the basic consensus in society.”
By saying, “world wide dictatorship of humanistic ideologies”, he is clearly referring to the globalists. And by saying, “exclusive from the basis consensus in society”, he is clearly indicating that he was rejected by those powers for what he was attempting to do.
2 thoughts on “Pope Benedict XVI signals he was forced from power, in new Biography”
I cannot understand why PBXVI would be so concerned about being rejected by the globalists. Surely that is what you’d expect if you were the true pontiff? He could have excommunicated them & put a stop to the CC being implicated in any way with them. If this would have led to schism then so be it – it would be they that would be the schismatics! Desertion should not have been an option as by so doing he has debased the Papacy, which I’m sure he didn’t intend, but that’s the outcome. His successor has added to that error by denying the title Vicar of Christ &, of course, denying the Deity of Jesus, the Abu Dhabi statement & introduction of paganism to the Vatican. He could have made a number of appointments to ease the day to day administrative burden without calling for a conclave, especially if he knew that such would not be in conformity with Canon Law or the rules set down by PJPII governing papal elections.
In order to stop this confusion which is tearing Catholics apart it might be prudent to allow PBXVI to either revoke his renunciation of the PO or to resign properly in accordance with Canon Law & call for a new conclave which would be transparently carried out in accordance with PJPII’s rules – without electioneering or promised favours. We cannot have two popes – neither a pope emeritus; it only plays into the hands of the Devil & has already shattered the Unity of the OHC&A Church.
Ana, as I have said many times, read the article How Benedict has defeated Francis.
