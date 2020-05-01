News Michael Lanza: Death Certificates falsified for corrupt motives Video May 1, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment “They’re writing #COVID on all the death certificates. Whether they had a positive test, whether they didn’t.” – Michael Lanza Funeral Director, Colonial Funeral Home pic.twitter.com/QqHWQGU6qe — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) April 30, 2020 IF YOU HAVE DIFFICULTY listening to this video, click the time stamp (April 30, 2020) to view it directly on Twitter.com. Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegram Related
One thought on “Michael Lanza: Death Certificates falsified for corrupt motives”
Says media could not be played, but will try and use another browser.
