Grave Deficiencies in the New Rite for Episcopal Consecrations? — Part II

Hoc, Domine, copiose in caput ejus influat, hoc in oris subjecta decurrat; hoc in totius corporis extrema descendat, ut tui Spiritus virtus et interiora ejus repleat, et exteriora circumtegat. Abundet in eo constantia fidei, puritas dilectionis, sinceritas pacis. Sint speciosi munere tuo pedes ejus ad evangelizandum pacem, ad evangelizandum bona tua. Da ei, Domine, ministerium reconciliationis in verbo, et in factis, in virtute signorum et prodigiorum. Sit sermo ejus, et praedicatio, non in persuasibilibus humanae sapientiae verbis, sed in ostensione spiritus et virtutis. Da ei, Domine, claves regni coelorum ut utatur, non glorietur potestate, quam tribuis in aedificationem, non in destructionem. Quodcumque ligaverit super terram, sit ligatum et in coelis, et quodcumque solverit super terram, sit solutum et in coelis. Quorum retinuerit peccata, retenta sint, et quorum remiserit, tu remittas. Qui maledixerit ei, sit ille maledictus, et qui benedixerit ei, benedictionibus repleatur. Sit fidelis servus, et prudens, quem constituas tu, Domine, super familiam tuam, ut det illis cibum in tempore opportuno, et exhibeat omnem hominem perfectum. Sit sollicitudine impiger, sit spiritu fervens, oderit superbiam, humilitatem ac veritatem diligat, neque eam umquam deserat, aut laudibus aut timore superatus. Non ponat lucem tenebras, nec tenebras lucem: non dicat malum bonum, nec bonum malum. Sit sapientibus et insipientibus debitor; ut fructum de profectu omnium consequatur. Tribuas ei, Domine, cathedram Episcopalem, ad regendum Ecclesiam tuam, et plebem sibi commissam. Sis ei auctoritas, sis ei potestas, sis ei firmitas. Multiplica super eum bene + dictionem et gratiam tuam: ut ad exorandam semper misericordiam tuam tuo munere idoneus et tua gratia possit esse devotus. Per Dominum nostrum Jesum Christum Filium tuum, qui tecum vivit, et regnat in unitate Spiritus Sancti Deus, per omnia saecula saeculorum. R. Amen

Lord, let this flow copiously upon his head, and run down to what is below his mouth; let this descend unto the extremes of his body, so that the virtue of Thy Spirit also fill his interiors, and cover round about his exteriors. Let there abound in him the constanch of faith, the purity of love, the sincercity of peace. May his feed be sightly in Thy charge to preach the Gospel of peace, to preach the Gospel of Thy gifts. Grant to him, Lord, the ministry of reconciliation in word, and in deeds, in the virtue of signs and prodigies. Let his speech, and preaching, be not in the persuadable words of human wisdom, but in the display of spirit and virtue. Grant to him, Lord, the keys of the kingdom of the heavens, that he may use, not glory in, the power, which Thou grant for edification, not destruction. Whatsoever he bind on earth, let it be bound also in the heavens, and whatsoever he loosen upon earth, let it be loosed also in the heavens. Whose sins he retains, let them be retained, and whose he remits, remit. Let he who curses him, be cursed, and who blesses him, be filled with benedictions. Let him be a faithful, and prudent, servant, whom Thou, Lord, has constituted over Thy family, to give them food in due season, and display him as an all perfect man. Let him be not indolent in solicitude, let him be fervent in spirit, let him hate pride, let him love humility and truth, and never let it desert him, as one overcome by praises or fear. Let him not reckon light as darkness, nor darkness as light: let him not call evil good, nor good evil. Let him be a debtor to the wise and foolish; so that the fruit of profiting in all follow after him. Grant unto him, Lord, the Episcopal cathedra, to rule Thy Church, and the people commited to him. Let him have authority, let him have power, let him have firmness. Multiply over him Thy bene + diction and grace: so that he can be suitable to exhort Thy mercy always according to Thy charge and devout in Thy grace. Through Our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, who lives and reigns with Thee in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, throughout all the ages of ages. Amen.