Grave Deficiencies in the New Rite for Episcopal Consecrations? — Part I

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Since the 70’s there have been doubts raised about the new ritual for episcopal consecration in the Roman Rite

While these doubts regard not only the text of the new formula, but also the intention and purpose of the reform, I wish to consider here the formula itself.

First, a short review. For a sacrament to be valid, the form and matter required by Jesus Christ must be present or used. The form of a sacrament is that which is signified by the ritual. The matter of the Sacrament is that of which the Sacrament is composed. For episcopal consecrations, the matter is a baptized, male. The form is the words and actions which signify the conferal of the episcopal dignity. Consecration of a man as a bishop does not mean, necessarily, the reception of jurisdiction, since not all Bishops hold jurisdiction, though his capacity to hold jurisdiction is essential to the nature of the munus received. So in an episcopal consecration, though a man can receive by it munus, officium, dignitas and be empowered thus to ministerium, the sacramental ritual specifically confers only dignitas. The authorized context in which it is conferred, namely, to consecrate this man for this diocese, for example, in communion with the Church and at the request of legitimate authority, is what confers the munus or officium, and which authorizes the exercise of ministerium.

The formula, then, is principally the words used to express the form of the sacrament. The formula for the ordination of Bishops has varied over time and place. The laying on of hands, as prescribed by Jesus Christ, can be reckoned as the essential part of the form or matter of the sacramental action, depending upon whether one consider the ritual per se or the sacramental conferal as a action, respectively. For the laying on of hands is a sign, and to that extent it is part of the form of the formula. But inasmuch it is an action, not a sequence of words, it is part of the matter of the sacramental action.

While the authors of the new formulas expressly disparaged Scholastic theology, when discussing the validity of a sacramental formula one cannot violate the principles of textual signification which were vindicated by the great Scholastics theologians.

Therefore, to open this discussion, let us consider the new ritual in comparison with the historic textis the use of which it alleges to revive.

I copy Table 3, below, from the treatise on the validity of the new episcopal rite published by the SSPX, having changed only the English translation, and added my own commentary at each section.

With the great scholastics, I hold as a principle, that the meaning of the text is the substantial cause of the species of grace or favor impetrated, because God, being Truth and Justice, would disrespect the necessity of creatures to be conformed to truth and justice, if He answered prayers which were not in accord with truth or justice. Likewise, He is Honored and Glorified only when true and just prayers to Him are responded to with grace and mercy, because in this, He shows His Benevolence to those creatures who respect Him as Truth and Justice. Moreover, He teaches us to pray by witholding graces and mercies when we pray wrongly. And if He did not do this, He would be denying Himself as Father, Truth, and Justice.

This is a very important principle to remember when analyzing any text of any prayer. And it can be summed up by this principle of Our Lord: Ask, and you shall receive. A principle which implies, that if you do not ask, you shall not receive. And hence requires that we ask for something specific, if we want to receive something specific at all.

Please not that the English in this table are my own translations, and NOT those of the original table in the SSPX article. Those English translations were frequently erroneous and omitted words in the original texts, or changed them into more secular or less Biblical expressions.

In this part I, I will simply publish the correct translations of the source texts. I have, however, changed placent in line 35, column 3, to placeat presuming it was merely a typographic error.

Table 3: Validity of new episcopal consecrations