Polacco files Criminal Complaint against Italian Prime Minister & gives interview to FromRome.Info

ITALIANO

Dopo alle 10, 45 il mercoledì, From Rome Info Video era in diretta da Parioli, Roma, Italia, per la presentazione della Querela contro Conte del Avv. Edoardo Polacco, alla Caserma dei Carabinieri, Parioli, Roma (RO), Italia.

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Querela, vai al nostro articolo anteriore su essa, cliccando qui, dove si possa trovare un collegamento ipertestuale a una copia della Querela in formato PDF, per scaricare e presentare anche nel suo nome alla Caserma dei Carabiniere nel suo paese.

ENGLISH

At 10:45 A.M. Rome Time, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, FromRome.Info reported live from Parioli, Rome, the historical event of Attorney Polacco’s formal presentation of the legal complaint against the Italian Prime Minister for his grave violation of the constitutional rights of the entire Italian people.

For more information, see our previous report, here.

The live coverage will be in Italian and English.

