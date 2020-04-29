ITALIANO
Dopo alle 10, 45 il mercoledì, From Rome Info Video era in diretta da Parioli, Roma, Italia, per la presentazione della Querela contro Conte del Avv. Edoardo Polacco, alla Caserma dei Carabinieri, Parioli, Roma (RO), Italia.
Per maggiori informazioni sulla Querela, vai al nostro articolo anteriore su essa, cliccando qui, dove si possa trovare un collegamento ipertestuale a una copia della Querela in formato PDF, per scaricare e presentare anche nel suo nome alla Caserma dei Carabiniere nel suo paese.
At 10:45 A.M. Rome Time, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, FromRome.Info reported live from Parioli, Rome, the historical event of Attorney Polacco’s formal presentation of the legal complaint against the Italian Prime Minister for his grave violation of the constitutional rights of the entire Italian people.
For more information, see our previous report, here.
The live coverage will be in Italian and English.
2 thoughts on “Polacco files Criminal Complaint against Italian Prime Minister & gives interview to FromRome.Info”
What a heroic, just and noble cause! You and attorney Polacco are defending the poor and vulnerable of Italy against the tyrant, Giuseppe Conte! This is an excellent example of what it is to do “social justice” which Bergoglio claims to be all about. Remember when he told the young people “…get in trouble in your diocese” and “make noise”? Except Bergoglio’s concept of social justice is not according to Truth and the other Transcendental Virtues, but according to principles of radical marxist-socialism.
Please file an international criminal complaint vs Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Anthony Fauci, and their partners in crimes vs humanity for crimes against humanity, announced violation of peoples human rights, announced and planned murderplans/debilitating plans, medical malpractice, violation of constitutional rights of every country, enslavement of humanity, abuse of power, blackmail (no jab, no job), racism, murder on unborn children. Deliberately releasing of patented, deadly vaccine.
Also: please organize an international mass-exorcism with again bishop Viganò and ask daily for Gods judgment of these psychopaths. They should be locked down forever.
Maybe get lawyer RFKjr involved? childrenshealthdefense.org (exposed Bill G around Eastertime)
Buona Sera e buona settimana.
Margarita http://www.wieisdesigaarwanneerurookt.nl with partial English section. IOC-endorsed-
