Brigadier General Pappalardo: Calls for overthrow of the Italian Government

Generale Pappalardo, retired Brigadier General of all Italian Carabinieri — the national police which are under the authority of the Ministry of Defense — calls upon his comrades in the Carabinieri to not enforce the unconstitutional decrees and upon the citizens to refuse to pay any fine they get for moving around Italy. Finally, he calls upon all Italy to rise in political protest on May 30 in the piazze of all the cities of Italy. He calls upon the Italian people to bring Conte to court as a criminal.

He asks the citizens to protest with 3 things in hand: the Italian Flag, the Constitution of the Republic, and the Italian Lira (the former currency).

He says that the COVID-19 Pandemic is not a pandemic, but simply a weak influenza epidemic.

He calls upon the citizens to seize the Prime Minister and his government and establish a provisional government as of June 2, 2020, the establishment of a Italian Euro, independent from the EU Monetary System. He asks that the faithful not engage the police and military, but aim only at driving Conte and his government from power.

The former Brigadier General, who has pursued a political career for the last 20 years, is currently in Tunisia, prevented by the Corona Controls to return to Italy, but promises to return for May 30. He, thus, appears to be taking a position similar to General Franco of Spain. This is not the first time he has publicly called for altering the form of government in Italy. The last time he was tried for inciting insurrection, but was acquitted on all counts in the year 2000.

Pappalardo comes from an ancient Sicilian family of nobility. A veteran of the Second World II, he spent time in a German concentration camp. He served in the Italian Carabinieri until 1992, when he was elected to parliament as a MP for Rome for one year. Returning to the Carabinieri, he was promoted to a regional commander and served until 2006, obtaining the grade of Supreme Commander of the Special Forces of the Carabinieri (capo di Stato Maggiore della Divisione Unità Specializzate Carabinieri), which is a sort of Chief of Staff internal to the Carabinieri (see here). In 2006 he retired definitively from the Carabinieri.

