Tolmezzo, Italy: Citizens protest new Cura Italia decree

The 2 policemen have their hands full and cannot control the crowd, as they shout: What am I going to eat tonight? How can I pay my bills? Heckling the authorities in town hall and demanding that the Mayor come forth and address them.

When he does, they applause and demand that they be allowed to work, respectful of social distancing. Claiming their town is healthy and asking that the City Officials meet with a committee of citizens representing those who want the shut down to end.

If you keep the town shut down we are all going to go out of business and you wont have a city to govern, says their spokesman. He rightly points out that the Cura Italia decree will break the middle and lower classes.

The mayor responds by promising to speak to the regional authorities. But the crowd will not have it. They demand immediate action to reopen the businesses. Shouting, “We want to work”.