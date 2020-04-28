Corbett interviews Monica Perez, whose 8 year Radio program at Atlanta, Georgia, was cancelled without notice in March, on account of her reveling reports on Event 201. She believes the CDC was behind her censorship.
The Second Wave is a planned new wave of infections by Bill Gates and company.
No government of men has the right to take away fundamental rights in the name of fighting a pandemic of any kind, real or fake or feared.
3 thoughts on “Corbett Report: What is the COVID-19 2nd Wave? And how it will be used against you”
In 1963 Padre Pio told guests at San Giovanni Rotondo that they would not see WWW III and the Great Chastisement, but he pointed to a group of children 8-10 and said they would see it. These children are now between the ages of 65-67. So what is happening now in the world and the Church may well be the initial stages. Pray.
Michael, can you give me a citation for this?
Brother–
From Issue 22, May 2020 of Servants of Jesus and Mary.
