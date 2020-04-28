News Brian Howse: Gates, Bergoglio & the UN Plan for Eugenics April 28, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Brian Howse: Gates, Bergoglio & the UN Plan for Eugenics”
Outstanding presentation. A must view for all who wish to know where world leaders are taking us. Anti-Christ is on the way and he shouldn’t be long in coming. All the preparations are being made now and the plan is being executed before our eyes. And it is being aided and abetting by anti-pope Bergoglio and his followers.
I hope Brother Alexis will bring us more of Brannon Howse’s excellent broadcasts
LikeLike