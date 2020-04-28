News, Videos

Avv. Polacco presenta la Querela contro Conte — In Diretta! 29 Aprile alle 10,45

Leave a comment

ITALIANO

Dopo alle 10, 45 il mercoledì, From Rome Info Video va in diretta da Parioli, Roma, Italia, per la presentazione della Querela contro Conte del Avv. Edoardo Polacco, alla Caserma dei Carabinieri, Parioli, Roma (RO), Italia.

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Querela, vai al nostro articolo anteriore su essa, cliccando qui, dove si possa trovare un collegamento ipertestuale a una copia della Querela in formato PDF, per scaricare e presentare anche nel suo nome alla Caserma dei Carabiniere nel suo paese.

ENGLISH

At 10:45 A.M. Rome Time, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, FromRome.Info will report live from Parioli, Rome, the historical event of Attorney Polacco’s formal presentation of the legal complaint against the Italian Prime Minister for his grave violation of the constitutional rights of the entire Italian people.

For more information, see our previous report, here.

The live coverage will be in Italian and English.

+ + +

Support FromRome.Info

Help us take on the established Catholic Media who are controlled opposition. They are promoting schism from Pope Benedict, and remain silent at the heresies and schisms of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. We cannot let the St. Gallen Mafia win the information war, which they are presently doing through controlled media. — TO FIGHT THIS WAR we need your generous financial support. — Funds go to Ordo Militaris Inc., and are capital gifts for this Apostolate.

$10.00

 

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.