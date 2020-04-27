News

The Medical Masque and how to make slaves love their servitude

A documentary which shows that that the mandatory wearing of medical masks without any scientific justification is a step in the Rosicrucian Alchemical objectives of initiating humanity into a religion based on falsehood: the wearing of the mask as the sign of submission and participation in this Anti-Christic religion. This explains why you are being refused to buy or sell without one, just like the Mark of the Beast in the Apocalypse.

