A documentary which shows that that the mandatory wearing of medical masks without any scientific justification is a step in the Rosicrucian Alchemical objectives of initiating humanity into a religion based on falsehood: the wearing of the mask as the sign of submission and participation in this Anti-Christic religion. This explains why you are being refused to buy or sell without one, just like the Mark of the Beast in the Apocalypse.
3 thoughts on “The Medical Masque and how to make slaves love their servitude”
Yes, all the pieces are coming together in possible preparation for the anti-Christ. We might be witnessing is a preview, a dress rehearsal
LikeLike
Neither a dress rehersal nor a prieview, but a preparation.
LikeLike
Wow.
LikeLike