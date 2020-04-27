News NYC Nurse: Hospitals are deliberately killing “Covid-19” patients April 27, 2020 From Rome Editor 4 Comments Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “NYC Nurse: Hospitals are deliberately killing “Covid-19” patients”
Good advice for old folks to stay far away from hospitals and nursing homes if they can possibly help it. We cannot trust the government or the administration of anything funded in whole or part by the government.
———————————————————————————–
Brother, after reading all of this stuff for too long now I feel like just going away someplace quiet. The government wants us dead, the Church of Bergoglio is doing his best to send us to hell. Lord have mercy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Micheal, BUT Christ is on our Side, if we are on His!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No question about that Brother. Christ is on our side, but who else?
LikeLike
All the Saints of Heaven and all the Holy Angels!
LikeLike