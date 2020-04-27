9 thoughts on “Dr. Rashid Buttar, LIVE tonight at 5 PM on LONDON REAL”

  1. Excellent. Looking forward to viewing it. I assume you will be putting it on your site.
    Here is George Gilder on same subject:

    This Pandemic Is Over. Let’s Stop the Economic Suicide, and Get Back to Work
    By George Gilder 4/25/20
    https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2020/04/25/this_pandemic_is_over_lets_stop_the_economic_suicide_and_get_back_to_work_490025.html

  2. It would be good to know who Dr. Buttar is. It is rather taken for granted that all readers know the people in the videos that are uploaded here from other sources. Background information would be welcomed.

      2. Wikipedia is the information source which denied to include anything about the controversy of Benedict’s renunciation on the ground that — get this — it was not reported on a website, only on social media or blogs!

