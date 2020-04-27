FromRome.Info featured Dr. Buttar’s video which got 9 million views and was banned yesterday. So London Real will feature him live today at 5 PM on LONDON REAL uncensored.
For information about who Dr. Buttar is, see our previous post on him.
9 thoughts on “Dr. Rashid Buttar, LIVE tonight at 5 PM on LONDON REAL”
Excellent. Looking forward to viewing it. I assume you will be putting it on your site.
Here is George Gilder on same subject:
This Pandemic Is Over. Let’s Stop the Economic Suicide, and Get Back to Work
By George Gilder 4/25/20
https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2020/04/25/this_pandemic_is_over_lets_stop_the_economic_suicide_and_get_back_to_work_490025.html
I do not know if it will be embeddable in a website.
Works fine Brother.
I was not refering to this video, I was refering to their alternate platform where the interview will be aired.
It would be good to know who Dr. Buttar is. It is rather taken for granted that all readers know the people in the videos that are uploaded here from other sources. Background information would be welcomed.
https://fromrome.info/2020/04/18/dr-rashid-buttar-the-fraud-surrounding-covid-19-to-create-panic-justify-control/
Ana Milan–
As you would expect Dr Buttar is controversial. Wikepedia has a negative take on him. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rashid_Buttar
I find him convincing. Liberals dismiss him.
Wikipedia is the mouthpiece of Globalism. And all of its editors are marxists and pro sodomy.
Wikipedia is the information source which denied to include anything about the controversy of Benedict’s renunciation on the ground that — get this — it was not reported on a website, only on social media or blogs!
