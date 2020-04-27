News COVID-19 Response as a Ritual of Initiation into the religion of the Anti-Christ April 27, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “COVID-19 Response as a Ritual of Initiation into the religion of the Anti-Christ”
Remember, even some of the Elect will be fooled into following the Antichrist. It is only through prayer, penance and fasting, Angelic assistance, the intercession of the Blessed Mother and the power of the Holy Spirit that we can hope to survive what is coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person