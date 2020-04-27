Avv. Edoardo Polacco: Wednesday at Noon, 1,000s of Italians to present Legal Action against the Government

Against the Egregious Violation of the Constitutional Rights of the entire Nation

by the government of Giuseppe Conte

Per Cittadini Italiani:

Per ottenere una copia della Querela per presentare a nome suo, vai a:

https://www.avvocatopolacco.it/contatti/

An English summary of this legal complaint

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The legal complaint or Querela is a petition to the local Procurator or District Attorney, to begin a criminal investigation of the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte — whose title is actually the President of the Council of Ministers.

The criminal complaint is written by Attorney Edoardo Polacco, who is an expert in Constitutional Law in the Italian Republic, and who resides here at Rome.

Attorney Polacco is distributing copies of the complaint in PDF so that Italian citizens all over Italy can present a copy of the complaint to the local prosecutor of their city, and ask that the same investigation be opened.

I, the author of this summary, Br. Bugnolo, will be signing a copy and presenting it also on Wednesday, at the Procurator’s Office here at Rome, near the Castel San Angelo..

The complaint charges the Prime Minister with the following crimes:

1. For the Violation of article 283 of the Italian Penal Code, the charge being “Attacking the Constitution of the Italian Republic”.

Article 283 reads:

Chiunque, con atti violenti, commette un fatto diretto e idoneo a mutare la Costituzione dello Stato o la forma di Governo, è punito con la reclusione non inferiore a cinque anni.

Which in English, would be:

Whoever, with violent acts, commits a deed directed and suitable to change the Constitution of the State or the form of its Government, is to be punished with imprisonment for no less than 5 years.

The charge is moved by Attorney Polacco on the grounds that without proper due form of law, parliamentary approval and authority, Giuseppe Conte and his government has attempted to act in direct violation of no less than six articles of the Italian constitution:

Article 13 which guarantees as inviolable the personal liberty of each citizen.

Article 16, which guarantees to each citizen the right to travel and dwell freely in any part of the territory of the Republic.

Article 19, which guarantees to each citizen the right to practice publicly or privately his own religion.

Article 20, which guarantees that each institution of the Church is exempt from being subjected to any law which specifically and uniquely targets it.

Article 25, which guarantees for each citizen due process of the law, and forbids expressly that any citizen be punished by any non-legislative measure.

Article 33, which requires that all students be promoted only on the basis of passing a standardized test.

2. For the violation of Article 323 of the Italian Penal Code, the charge being “Abuse of office”

This charge is moved on the basis that the Prime Minister by decree attempted to institute criminal penalties without seeking legislative approval by the Italian Parliament

3. For the violation of Article 610 of the Italian Penal Code, the charge being “Violence against Citizens”

This charge is moved on the basis that the Prime Minister ordered the various Italian police authorities to stop, arrest, seize, hunt, imprison and fine citizens without any constitutional authority for the violation of a measure which was not sanctioned by the law.

