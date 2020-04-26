MP Sara Cunial: Italy has been subjected to a Holy Inquisition of False Science

The Historic Speech given April 24, 2020

by Sara Cunial, MP for Rome

in Session 331 of the Italian Camera, the lower house of Parliament

Here is an unofficial transcription of her speech, after which follows the English translation:

Prego collega, Grazie Presidente.

Ssiamo stati spiati, soggiogati, trattati come delinquenti da un governo che in due mesi ha distrutto i nostri diritti fondamentali naturali e costituzionali. Il parlamento si è fatto sostituire dalle varie task force che hanno commissariato di fatto l’italia alle lobby colleghi, internazionali colleghi.

L’abilità della stazione di fu del bombardamento mediatico sono stati usati come mezzi di propaganda per condizionare le menti degli italiani facendo leva sulla loro atavica paura di morire e censurando chiunque osi alzare la testa e denunciare questi abusi.

Vi siete dovuti mascherare per non farmi riconoscere dagli italiani che ben sanno che siete responsabili di questa emergenza. Ci sono tutti in questa aula: il centrodestra del modello azienda veneto 0 di saia e Mantuan che negli ultimi 10 anni ha cancellato il 40 per cento dei posti letto in terapia intensiva così come la cosiddetta sinistra che con il suo Zingaretti ha fatto da perfetto esecutore delle politiche neoliberiste predatorie degli ultimi trent’anni speculando come sciacalli arricchendo i privati in attesa della guardia di finanza che evidentemente in questi in queste ore è già negli uffici della Giunta Laziale.

Zingaretti poi prendendo esempio dalla campagna vaccinale Lombarda che ha causato i disastri che oggi paghiamo ha ben pensato di imporla anche nel Lazio pur sapendo che esistono già ampie evidenze che le vaccinazioni antinfluenzali porta colleghi e in 40 per cento dei casi covi di in più per interferenza virale come se non si sapesse che coronavirus a un cofattore quindi indicatori di altre criticità ambientali l’inquinamento: anzitutto anche quello elettromagnetico con i suoi effetti nocivi tardis colleghi perché i cantieri delle antenne come quelli anche delle grandi opere da nord e sud d’italia non si sono mai fermati per il Covid. Chissà come mai?

Ed allora nel pieno segue di questo scientismo della Santa Inquisizione da salotto televisivo si possono sacrificare il personale militare, i poliziotti, personale medico, i nostri figli, i nostri anziani alle sperimentazione di un vaccino che sappiamo e lo sanno anche i sassi non servirà a nulla per la punto evollezza del virus.

Il tutto ovviamente avallato da questo Movimento 5 Stelle che abbiamo visto anche oggi essere in piena crisi d’identità ma che resta attaccato alle sottane del PD tradendo tutte — dico tutte le promesse elettorali — in cambio di qualche poltrona, impegnato forse troppo legame di Tallinn.

Chiudere colleghi: neste ingiustizie levino nella Giunta Laziale. Ccomplimenti! Se non fossimo in un paese democratico ci sarebbe da pensare male ma veramente male!

Tutti questi DPCM sono incostituzionali. Lo sappiamo bene: sono il simbolo dell’autoritarismo dal regime sanitario mediatico smacchiato col rosso sangue dei nostri diritti naturali costituzionali altro che 25 aprile.

La storia non perdona, Presidente, ed un giorno molto presto dovete spiegare perché avete sacrificato l’Italia, la nostra carta costituzionale, sottomettendoci ai giochi nel geopolitici tra gli Stati Uniti e Cina, lasciando che questo paese divenisse territorio di nuove guerre fatto certamente con il virus, e svendendo tutte le nostre informazione, anche quelle più private e intime al miglior offerente.

E allora mi rivolgo a Lei, Presidente, e alla relatrice Lorenzin, tanto cara già al popolo Italiano, e ho un messaggio da parte di tutti Italiani che non ci stanno che vogliano farvi vedere cosa se ne faranno di tutti questi provvedimenti inconstituzionali!

(suoni di strappare una copia cartacea dl DCPM)

Please, colleague, thank you, Mr President.

We have been spied on, subjugated, treated like criminals by a government that in two months has destroyed our fundamental, natural and constitutional rights. Parliament has been replaced by the various task forces that have de facto placed Italy in the hands of Commissions composed of lobby colleagues and international colleagues.

The ability of the old trick of media bombardment was used as a means of propaganda to condition the minds of Italians by leveraging their atavistic fear of dying and censoring anyone who dares to raise their heads and denounce these abuses.

You had to mask yourselves so that you would not be recognized by the Italians who know very well that you are responsible for this emergency. They are all in this room: the Centre-Right of the Venetian and Mantovan Twill Company, model 0, that in the last 10 years has cancelled 40% of the beds in intensive care, as well as the so-called Left that with its Zingaretti has been the perfect executor of the predatory neo-liberal policies of the last thirty years speculating as jackals, enriching private individuals waiting for the Guardia Finanza that evidently in these hours is already in the offices of the Giunta of Lazio.

Zingaretti, then, taking example from the Lombard vaccination campaign that caused the disasters that we are paying for today has well thought to impose it even in Lazio, knowing all the while that there is already ample evidence that influenza vaccinations have implications and in 40% of cases accounting for more viral interference — as if you did not know that coronavirus is correlated with indicators of other critical environmental pollution: First of all, also electromagnetic pollution with its harmful effects, and retarded consequences, because the construction of the antennas as well as those of major works from north and south of Italy have never stopped for Covid. One wonders why?

And so, in the midst of this Holy Inquisition of Scientism, we can sacrifice military personnel, policemen, medical personnel, our children, our elderly to the testing of a vaccine that we know — and even rocks know — will not help at all! On account of the evolving virus.

All obviously endorsed by this 5 Star Movement that we have seen even today is in full identity crisis but which remains attached to the skirts of the PD, by betraying all – I mean all the electoral promises – in exchange for a few comfy-chairs, too preoccupted with ites to Tallinn.

Closing colleagues: Nests of injustice in the Giusta of Lazio? Congratulations! If we weren’t in a democratic country we would think things were bad, but really bad!

All these DPCMs are unconstitutional. We know this very well: they are the symbol of authoritarianism from a mass-media health regime stained with the red blood of our natural constitutional rights far beyond those of April 25.

History does not forgive, President, and one day very soon you will have to explain why you have sacrificed Italy and our constitutional charter, submitting us to the geopolitical game beign played by the United States and China, letting this country become the territory of new wars, made indeed with the virus, and selling all our information, even the most private and intimate ones, to the highest bidder.

So I turn to you, Mr. President, and to the relator, Mrs. Lorenzin, who is already so dear to the Italian people, and I have a message from all the Italians who are not here, who want to show you what they will do with all these unconstitutional measures!

(the MP then shreds a copy of the #CuraItalia Law)

