Giuseppe Conte allows Communist March but forbids Catholic Religion

Here are a selection of videos being shared in Italy, expressing the outrages of Italians that the response to the alleged Virus is a No to Christianity, but a Yes to Marxism.

The first was shared by Matteo Salvini. It is a video showing a Marxist parade at Rome, allowed without authorization? He asked. How can this be, when funerals are forbidded and Masses with 13 persons are fined?

The Second is a video of a Don Danilo Di Alessando, pastor of Maierato, in the province of Vibo Valentia, Calabria, who asks the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, why it is forbidden to go to Mass, but it is now allowed to go at a Restaurant? He begins by asking him if he has ever entered a Church, to know how big they are?

