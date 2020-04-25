2 thoughts on “The Phantom of the Virus”

  1. Outstanding performance so revealing of the truth. We have been had by CDC hustlers and especially the MSM who want us CONTROLLED by Democrats.
    ___________________________________________________

    Tell us Brother, why you think Louie is a Sedevacantist. He’s a man after my own heart who speaks the truth.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.