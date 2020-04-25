Videos The Phantom of the Virus April 25, 2020 From Rome Editor 2 Comments The Musical Mockery of the Stunt Starring Louie Verrecchio Talents you never though a Sedevacantist could have. Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “The Phantom of the Virus”
Outstanding performance so revealing of the truth. We have been had by CDC hustlers and especially the MSM who want us CONTROLLED by Democrats.
Tell us Brother, why you think Louie is a Sedevacantist. He’s a man after my own heart who speaks the truth.
Because he calls himself a sede, from a few years back.
