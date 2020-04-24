News

Dr. Dan Erickson: COVID-19 Conference

Experts in Mircobiology say the facts show that the Pandemic is a Hoax, inasmuch as the response to it is not following scientific methods, but rather has exaggerated by many orders of magnitude. Affirms that doctors all around the USA have the same opinion.

Lockdowns are not necessary, COVID-19 is simply another flu in its lethality.

Lockdown is increasing child abuse, suicide, spousal abuse, alcoholism.

Lockdown will cause decrease immune system preparedness for whole population.

Part II

