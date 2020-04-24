Building a new Crusader spirit

DEUS VULT!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

One of the greatest moments in the history of the Catholic Religion, began when Pope Urban II, responding to the request of Our Lord in a mystical vision of Peter the Hermit, to liberate Christians oppressed by the cruel persecution of Muslims, called the Council of Clermont in France, and on Nov. 27, 1095 called the First Crusade.

In that one act he showed the way for all future generations of Catholics that works of true mercy are not just acts of individual piety, but are just works (opera ex iustitia) of the entire Mystical Body, which should envelope every social unit inside the Church, from the Papacy right down to the local fraternity: Clergy, religious and laity, of all professions and walks of life.

Responding to this spirit and inspiration today, the members of the Ordo Militaris Catholicus work together to help Christians who are persecuted for their faith, where that persecution requires security and defense initiatives similar to those of old. The greatest work of mercy is in fact one which no Christian organization today is organized to do.

Of course this takes a lot of planing and is an effort greater than all of us, but each in our own way we try to do what we can. Among those volunteers which the Order is graced to count as a member, Andrew Baalman as a tireless promoter and recruiter. Lately he has been producing simple videos to inspire others to join and support the Order in this spirit and holy work. And this is his latest video production, which I share here for the edification of all.

Our goal with this video is to encourage others to be investors in the private military corporation which our members have founded in Montana. It is my hope that we produce professional videos in the near future, but as we do not have yet the funds, getting the message out and refining how we present it, is our first goal.

