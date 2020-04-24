News Bergoglio plans to abolish the TLM once Benedict is dead (en Español) April 24, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Bergoglio plans to abolish the TLM once Benedict is dead (en Español)”
I suppose that if Francis abolishes the TLM all priests who still acknowledge him as a valid Pope will be bound to accept this. I doubt he would attempt to suppress the TLM, at least not for now, because it is very successful .I do think Francis wants to control the TLM which would be a good thing for a good and valid pope to do, as we see from the example of Pope Benedict XVI who caused 300 of the 900 existing priests of SSPX and the Trans-Alpine Redemptorists to leave the SSPX, be canonically regularized, and offer TLM Masses alone or wherever there was a desire for them.
