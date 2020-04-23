RAI3 Report details Burke & De Mattei’s participation in Conservative Political Alliance

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

RAI3 is Channel 3 of the National Television Corporation run and financed by the Italian Republic, but populated by some of the most extreme left-wing minds. However, this does not discount the fact that they often report things of which the Catholic press world wide is silent.

Their recent report, on April, 20, 2020, exposed the very close collaboration that notable proponents of “Bergoglio is certainly the pope” here at Rome have with Conservative political interests who are heavily financed from the United States of America and which favor interreligious collaboration and the support of the Fratelli d’Italia, one of the leading Masonic political parties in Italy.

They name explicitly in the report, Cardinal Raymond Burke and Dr. Roberto dei Mattei.

Here is an English summary of the report, which FromRome.Info cannot confirm independently, even though it allegedly reports the contents of intercepted phone calls with Cardinal Burke and does cite the public addresses by Dr. De Mattei at the recent International Conference for Conservative politicians held at Rome, under the auspices of Steve Bannon and the Fratelli d’Italia.

The RAI3 report alleges that one billion dollars has been transferred to Europe from the United States by political and conservative organizations since the election of Bergoglio to support “opposition” to his agenda while insisting his claim to the papacy is legitimate.

Appearing in the report are John Henry Westen, of LifeSite News, Dr. Taylor Marshall, Church Militant, Catholic Family News, Alexander Tschugguel, Archbishop Viganò, Ralph Dollenger, Roberto Fiore (Leader of the Italian Party, Forza Nuova, which is a known Gladio organization), the Fondazione Giuseppe Sciacca of which Cardinal Burke is a supporter, Steve Bannon, Institute Dignitatis Humanae, Benjamin Harwell, Cardinal Burke, Matteo Salvini, Don Bruno Lima who is the president of the Fondazione Giuseppe Sciacca, which has ties to members in the Italian Military, Courts and Parliament.

Cardinal Burke is shown to have promised to intervene with his contacts in the USA to get political influence from the U.S. Government for the nomination of the undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, when Matteo Salvini was the Minister. This was shown by intercepted phone calls he had with a Lega Party member with Mafia ties. It also includes footage showing how the Cardinal attempts to avoid speaking with a journalist about the affair.

Dr. Roberto De Mattei is shown at the end of the report, speaking at the recent Conference for Conservatives, saying that Bergoglio and Trump have in a certain sense reversed roles, with Bergoglio becoming a politician for the left and Trump becoming an advocate of Christians values.

While the report is obviously pro-Bergoglian and pro-Marxist and pro-Globalist, it reveals important information about networking among political conservatives who insist Bergoglio is the pope, throughout the whole world.

