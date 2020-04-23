FromRome.Info: An appeal for those who can

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I want to thank all who have and are supporting FromRome.Info, especially in this time of crisis, which has heavily impacted us all.

For that reason I have not made any particular request and am very thankful for all those who have continued to support FromRome.Info’s work nevertheless.

But for those who have not and who can, I would ask you to remember FromRome.Info, when you can.

As a Franciscan Brother, I live by begging, I do not have an income, retirement fund, savings account, insurance, or any other coverage.

I came to Rome to do what I could to lobby for Pope Benedict XVI and to investigate his “renunciation”. I did not have anyone to support me in that, and in the space of 3 months, I indebited myself about $12,500. My creditor expressed to me further dissatisfaction and so I begged the Lord for His help.

And in response he gave me the generous readers of FromRome.Info, who have helped me in all the expenses of doing this apostolate since late January. My debts are no less, but I had food and a place to stay and the means to acquire the equipment for it and pay its expenses.

But now, I am in straights again, as I see only $50 or so remaining at the end of the month. So, for the love of God, I publish this little reminder.

Note: None of the support received goes to me as a salary, it only goes to pay merchants and a landlord.

