Brannon Howse: Bill Gates & Rockefeller Foundation and the Agenda 2030

The New World Order is Nazism “modernized”, the coming religious Reich.
A summary of the contents of this documentary:
- The loose confederation of globalists, socialists and marxists share a common goal of eradicating the Biblical view of man and creation, and making thinkable what was formerly considered unthinkable.
- The Club of Rome’s 2019 Global Emergency Plan called for making 2002 the Great Year for reorganizing the Economies and Societies of the entire planet
- Bergoglio collaborating with Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, a German population eugenicist who works to implement the dreams of Adolf Hitler purity of races for all populations on earth: Planetary court, Earth Constitution, Global Religious Reich.
- Social engineering means all, except the elites, must give up everything.
- Bergoglio working with Schellnhuber for a Global Population Control program.
- The real meaning of solving the Climate Crisis is a global socialized one world government, to make sure the global elites rule, control and enjoy everything, while the masses are reduced to slave cattle-like labor.
- MIT & Associates are developing an implantable device for sterilizing humans for 16 years and controlled by remote wireless technology, which can be switched on and off.
- Implantable chips to support legal and illegal immigrants with social welfare, and to replace paper money and credit cards.
- The Good Club, founded by Gates, Buffet and Rockefeller, to solve overpopulation through health care.
- John Hopkins University Medical Organization founded by Rockefellers to promote Eugenics hosted the Event 201 to show how a pandemic can be used to achieve mandatory health-based control of world populations.
- Fabian Society, Marxists and Globalists are united in a coalition for the same goal: Nationalized Socialism.
- International Monetary Fund founded by John Maynard Keynes, Fabian Socialist, and inveterate pedophile.
- Mandatory population control will benefit the Abortion and Vaccination industries, which will be the means for its implementation.
- Imperial College, funded by Gates Foundation, works with the Fabian Society.
- The UK Labour Party was founded by the Fabian Society to achieve their goals.
- Rockefeller Institute has a long history advocating the planned death of the undesirable and the health care for those who are considered more worthy.
- Rockefeller Foundation trained SS Doctors in the Third Reich to promote eugenics.
- Father of the Eugenics Movement was Francis Galton, the cousing of Charles Darwin.
- Head of WHO studied at same London school funded by Gates Foundation.