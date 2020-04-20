U.S. Bishops conference urges the Mark of the Beast for all

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
In a shocking development, the “Catholic” Bishops’ Conference of the United States urged the development of the Coronavirus vaccine, which Bill Gates wants made mandatory for the entire population of the world. According to Zenit.org,
Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City in Kansas and chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities; Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City and chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development; Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend and chairman of the Committee on Doctrine; and Bishop John F. Doerfler of Marquette and chairman of the Subcommittee on Healthcare Issues, signed the letter to the FDA Commissioner. They were joined by the leaders of many healthcare, bioethics, and pro-life organizations.
The letter expressed strong support for efforts to develop an effective, safe, and widely available vaccine as quickly as possible, but also strongly urged that the federal government “ensure that fundamental moral principles are followed in the development of such vaccines, most importantly, the principle that human life is sacred and should never be exploited.”
Seeing that Bill Gates, a big funder of Planned Parenthood and abortion worldwide, who is pushing for and funding the alleged vaccine, has a track record of maiming hundreds of thousands in India and Africa, one cannot help but shaking one’s head at the total delusion these “pro-life” Bishops are under. Their request to the U.S. Government NOT ONLY presupposes that they do not want to resist mandatory vaccination, but also that THEY WANT to make it acceptable to the Catholics of the United States! And to insist on that, is to implicitly urge it for all.
Bill Gates who made his fortune selling junk software for computers — which enabled him to take control of most of the computers on the planet — has since 2010 dedicated his personal fortune to selling junk vaccines: the goal of which can be to reprogram human beings to achieve the control-outcomes he wants: 10-15% population control, immunity to COVID-19, which will naturally occur within the next 2-4 weeks world wide, etc..
FromRome.Info is NOT surprised by the declaration of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference, as we have assembled the facts which show that Bergoglio has shut down the Catholic Church world wide most likely because he acquiesced to a request from Bill Gates.
Bill Gates, who has been shown to be the God Father of the COVID-19 pandemic, also seems to have planned this crisis in 2010.
Bill Gates wants everyone certified to have been vaccinated using ID2020 technology, as FromRome.Info has reported. We also reported that Bill Gates’ name and that of his only son, has the Ascii decimal value of 666.
According to Biblical teaching, as FromRome.Info explained in its article on ID2020, to put a numerical tag on a human being is a diabolic denial of the authority of God the Creator.
It seems that Bergoglio and the bishops who regard him as their leader, have set up Bill Gates in the place of God the Father. What is next, to propose his only begotten son, John Rory, as the new Messiah?
For our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Stunt, see here.
4 thoughts on “U.S. Bishops conference urges the Mark of the Beast for all”
Not surprised if the Bishops demand that anyone who does not obtain an “certificate of immunity” (which would show that they have been vaxxed by Bill Gates of Hell) cannot register to a parish, and their children cannot register to any Catholic School (most of which are no longer Catholic in any sense of the word and most of which are shutting down by the dozens).
Why else would these criminals dressed in scarlet (who call themselves bishops) work so hard to sign the document in support of the vaccine scheme??
What more do Catholics need to realize that their Church has been stolen by the Globalists? Satanic worship during Mass? Well, its coming, according to rumors at Rome.
Yes, not surprising that the Bishops would officially support the Gates approach. After all it was Vatican II that turned the Church’s goal from making our time on earth a preparation for eternal life to making it a heaven on earth.
Unfortunately, the result will be a hell on earth as should be clear to any thinking or God fearing person. Question: How many thinking and God fearing people are there?
All of this indicates to me and surely many others that we are in the time of the end of the world just as the many prophecies have foretold.
Here is a good article from ‘Tradition in Action’ in support of the above article:
“Liberal Catholicism Leads to State
Persecution of Religion
We are experiencing today, when we see Modern States dictating to Catholics authorities what the latter should or should not do, the results of what Fr. Felix Sarda y Salvany called Liberal Catholicism or Catholic Liberalism. By denying the traditional doctrine ruling the relations between Church and State, Catholic Liberalism denies to the Catholic Church her fundamental rights in temporal society. The State is left free to legislate as to what she can and cannot do. The liberal doctrine of separation of Church and State in reality subjects the Church to the powers of the State, especially in times of crisis.
The submissive obedience of Church leaders to the demand of civil governments to close churches and deprive Catholics of the Sacraments – as well as the non-resistant compliance of the people – are, in reality, consequences of the pernicious adherence to the liberal principles upon which modern democracies are founded.”
https://traditioninaction.org/religious/n190_Liberty.htm
