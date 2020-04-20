U.S. Bishops conference urges the Mark of the Beast for all

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In a shocking development, the “Catholic” Bishops’ Conference of the United States urged the development of the Coronavirus vaccine, which Bill Gates wants made mandatory for the entire population of the world. According to Zenit.org,

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City in Kansas and chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities; Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City and chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development; Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend and chairman of the Committee on Doctrine; and Bishop John F. Doerfler of Marquette and chairman of the Subcommittee on Healthcare Issues, signed the letter to the FDA Commissioner. They were joined by the leaders of many healthcare, bioethics, and pro-life organizations. The letter expressed strong support for efforts to develop an effective, safe, and widely available vaccine as quickly as possible, but also strongly urged that the federal government “ensure that fundamental moral principles are followed in the development of such vaccines, most importantly, the principle that human life is sacred and should never be exploited.”

Seeing that Bill Gates, a big funder of Planned Parenthood and abortion worldwide, who is pushing for and funding the alleged vaccine, has a track record of maiming hundreds of thousands in India and Africa, one cannot help but shaking one’s head at the total delusion these “pro-life” Bishops are under. Their request to the U.S. Government NOT ONLY presupposes that they do not want to resist mandatory vaccination, but also that THEY WANT to make it acceptable to the Catholics of the United States! And to insist on that, is to implicitly urge it for all.

Bill Gates who made his fortune selling junk software for computers — which enabled him to take control of most of the computers on the planet — has since 2010 dedicated his personal fortune to selling junk vaccines: the goal of which can be to reprogram human beings to achieve the control-outcomes he wants: 10-15% population control, immunity to COVID-19, which will naturally occur within the next 2-4 weeks world wide, etc..

FromRome.Info is NOT surprised by the declaration of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference, as we have assembled the facts which show that Bergoglio has shut down the Catholic Church world wide most likely because he acquiesced to a request from Bill Gates.

Bill Gates, who has been shown to be the God Father of the COVID-19 pandemic, also seems to have planned this crisis in 2010.

Bill Gates wants everyone certified to have been vaccinated using ID2020 technology, as FromRome.Info has reported. We also reported that Bill Gates’ name and that of his only son, has the Ascii decimal value of 666.

According to Biblical teaching, as FromRome.Info explained in its article on ID2020, to put a numerical tag on a human being is a diabolic denial of the authority of God the Creator.

It seems that Bergoglio and the bishops who regard him as their leader, have set up Bill Gates in the place of God the Father. What is next, to propose his only begotten son, John Rory, as the new Messiah?

For our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Stunt, see here.

